4 indicted for Council of State sentence rigging

Rome, May 2 - Four people were indicted Thursday for allegedly rigging sentences by the Council of State, Italy's highest administrative court. Former judge Nicola Russo, already involved in other cases, ex president of Sicily's Council of Administrative Justice Raffaele Maria De Lipsis, former Audit Court judge Luigi Pietro Maria Caruso and Sicilian Regional Assembly member Giuseppe Gennuso were all sent to trial. They are accused of taking bribes totaling 150,000 euros to fix sentences on five occasions, prosecutors said. They are accused of corruption in judicial acts. The trial will start June 18. It will be a fast-track trial.