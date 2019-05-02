Woman drugs son, 5, plans to kill him, self

Padua, May 2 - A woman allegedly drugged her five-year-old son planning to kill him and herself in Padua on the night of April 29-30, police said Thursday. The woman, who has been arrested, pumped her son full of benzodiazepenes, a type of tranquilliser, they said. She was stopped by Carabinieri in her car while she was on her way to carrying out her plan. The woman was arrested for aggravated attempted murder and taken to a psychiatric facility. Her son was taken to hospital but is not in a life-threatening condition, medical sources said.