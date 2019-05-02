Berlusconi back on his feet, wants to go home

Milan, May 2 - Three-time ex-premier and media magnate Silvio Berlusconi is back on his feet after an operation on an intestinal blockage Tuesday and is eager to get back into the fray at the head of his centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party, FI Senator and close aide Licia Ronzulli said Thursday. "He's awake, he had a walk, he's now in an armchair and has read the press review, and can't wait to go home," said Ronzulli. "His post-op progress is optimal," she said citing doctors at the San Raffaele clinic in Milan.