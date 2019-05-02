Seek another ally if you want provinces back -Di Maio

Rome, May 2 - Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Thursday that his 5-Star Movement (M5S) is against Italy's provincial governments getting back the powers they used to have. The country's provincial governments have been stripped of many of their powers but a Constitutional reform drafted by the government of ex-premier Matteo Renzi that would have seen this layer of government abolished completely was rejected in a referendum on 2016. Fellow Deputy Premier and League leader Matteo Salvini has called for the provinces to get back their previous status, saying they do any important job. "The provinces are a waste," Di Maio said as he presented the M5S's manifesto for the upcoming European elections. "There's no point getting sick with nostalgia to bring them back. Anyone who wants them should find another ally".