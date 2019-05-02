M5S not backing down over Siri - Di Maio

Rome, May 2 - Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Thursday that his 5-Star Movement (M5S) will not back down on calls for the resignation of Transport Undersecretary Armando Siri, who is under investigation for alleged corruption. Fellow Deputy Premier and League leader Matteo Salvini has defended to the hilt Siri, a member of his League party. "The Movement will not take a step back on moral questions," Di Maio said as he presented the M5S's manifesto ahead of the European elections. "Anyone who is an undersecretary must respect the rules, whether they are in the Movement or in an allied party. "This must be clear".