Italy against military option in Venezuela - Moavero

Florence, May 2 - Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi said Thursday that Italy was against the use of force as a solution to the crisis in Venezuela. "We do not ever consider military options to be options," Moavero said on the fringes of The State of the Union conference in Florence. "Our Constitution is explicit: Italy rejects war as a means for the settlement of international disputes. "I totally agree with what the Constitution says".