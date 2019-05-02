Lazio ultras get stadium bans for Mussolini banner

Milan, May 2 - Milan police chief Sergio Bracco on Thursday issued stadium bans to eight Lazio supporters for displaying a banner proclaiming "Honour to Benito Mussolini" before their side's Italian Cup semi-final tie against AC Milan on April 24. The fans, member of the 'Irreducibili' group of hardcore 'ultra' fans, unfurled the banner near Piazzale Loreto, where Mussolini's body was defaced by angry crowds along with those of his mistress Claretta Petacci and some Fascist 'gerarchi'. Lazio won the match 1-0 to reach the final of the Cup later this month. The police also handed a stadium ban to an Inter fan found in possession of a baton.