Cop stabs wife to death, then kills self

Vigevano, May 2 - A 55-year-old police officer stabbed his 38-year-old wife to death late on Wednesday and then used his service gun to kill himself in the northern town of Vigevano, sources said on Thursday. The couple's 11-year-old daughter is thought to have been in the family home when the murder-suicide took place. Sources said the man was extremely jealous and could not accept the fact that the woman wanted a separation.