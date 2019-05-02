Worker killed by falling cement block

Lazio ultras get stadium bans for Mussolini banner
02 Maggio 2019
Bologna, May 2 - A 50-year-old worker died in hospital overnight after being hit by a block of cement while on the job at a farm in Cortemaggiore, in the province of Piacenza, sources said Thursday. Alessandro Ziliani was said to have been working on scaffolding to demolish a structure when suddenly a section broke away and hit him on the chest.
