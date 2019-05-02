Moavero bemoans disinformation about EU

Florence, May 2 - Italian Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi bemoaned widespread disinformation about the EU as he opened the The State of the Union conference at the European University Institute in Florence on Thursday. "We hear so much bad information about Europe every day," Moavero said. "It is particularly important to stop and reflect ahead of the the European elections... to reflect on the challenges, opportunities and possible practical ideas that we can address together". He said that the EU was not able to change direction at the right time because there was a lack of "the far sightedness of thoroughbred leaders, the far sightedness that the leaders of the 1950s had".