Giovedì 02 Maggio 2019 | 11:23

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Mattarella visits Notre-Dame

Mattarella visits Notre-Dame

 
Rome
Italian aid worker found dead in Cape Verde

Italian aid worker found dead in Cape Verde

 
Rome
Venezuela: 'peaceful transition' - PM sources

Venezuela: 'peaceful transition' - PM sources

 
Rome
Casamonicas, Spadas are mafia clans says top court

Casamonicas, Spadas are mafia clans says top court

 
Rome
Close to Guaidò, dictator out - Salvini

Close to Guaidò, dictator out - Salvini

 
Rome
Close to Guaidò, dictator out - Salvini

Close to Guaidò, dictator out - Salvini

 
Milan
Berlusconi in hospital for renal cholic

Berlusconi in hospital for renal cholic

 
Tunis
For me and League govt goes on - Salvini

For me and League govt goes on - Salvini

 
Rome
House OKs Regeni commission of inquiry

House OKs Regeni commission of inquiry

 
Caltanissetta
Carabiniere to become nun

Carabiniere to become nun

 
Tunis
Flat tax OK but no VAT hike Di Maio tells Salvini

Flat tax OK but no VAT hike Di Maio tells Salvini

 

Il Biancorosso

L'intervista
Bari, Scala l'angelo custode: «De Laurentiis ama la città»

Bari, Scala l'angelo custode: «De Laurentiis ama la città»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BrindisiDenunciati
Brindisi, 5mila felpe cinesi su tir greco: sequestro al porto

Brindisi, 5mila felpe cinesi su tir greco: sequestro al porto

 
LecceLa deflagrazione
Lecce, bomba esplode e danneggia l’ingresso di un lido a Torre Rinalda

Lecce, bomba esplode e danneggia l’ingresso di un lido a Torre Rinalda

 
HomeIl malore
Terlizzi, 76enne muore in campagna dopo rapporto con una prostituta

Terlizzi, 76enne muore di infarto mentre fa sesso con una prostituta

 
BatFurto in una cooperativa
Spinazzola, rubano 115 quintali di grano: due persone in manette

Spinazzola, rubano 115 quintali di grano: due persone in manette

 
PotenzaA Banzi
Rissa tra anziani, prendono a bastonate un 75enne: fermati 2 fratelli nel Potentino

Rissa tra anziani, prendono a bastonate un 75enne: fermati 2 fratelli nel Potentino

 
FoggiaLa nomina
Foggia, il prefetto Mariani va a Reggio Calabria: al suo posto arriva Grassi

Foggia, il prefetto Mariani va a Reggio Calabria: arriva Grassi

 
TarantoConcertone 1 maggio
Taranto, lo striscione: dal 1965 cambiano gli attori ma restano i tumori

Taranto, lo striscione: dal 1965 cambiano gli attori ma restano i tumori

 
MateraRitrovata nel 2006
Giuliana, la balena di Matera fa il giro del mondo

Giuliana, la balena di Matera fa il giro del mondo

 
Manduria, anziano picchiato a morte: 8 persone fermate, 6 sono minori

Branco di Manduria, confessa 16enne: ci implorava, fermatevi!
Incastrati dai video su Whatsapp

È barese uno dei migliori 30 imprenditori «under 30» scelto da Forbes

È barese uno dei migliori 30 imprenditori «under 30» scelto da Forbes

Bari, figlio del boss arriva in chiesa per la Prima Comunione su una Ferrari rossa: polemiche

Bari, figlio del boss arriva in chiesa per la Prima Comunione su una Ferrari rossa: polemiche

Mola di Bari, incidente stradale per Raz Degan: illeso

Mola di Bari, incidente stradale per Raz Degan: illeso

Violentata per 9 anni dal papà e dal nonno: orrore nel Potentino

Violentata per 9 anni dal papà e dal nonno: orrore nel Potentino

Rome

Italian aid worker found dead in Cape Verde

Body of 31-year-old Florentine found in home on island of Fogo

Italian aid worker found dead in Cape Verde

Rome, May 2 - A 31-year-old aid Italian worker has been found dead in Cape Verde. The body of Florence native David Solazzo was found on Wednesday in his home on the island of Fogo, sources said. He had dinner with friends the previous evening, the sources said. Solazzo was in Cape Verde to coordinate a project for the Florence-based COSPE NGO. "The authorities are investigating and tomorrow (Thursday) a autopsy will be performed," Luigi Zirpoli, the Italian consul in Praia, told ANSA on Wednesday. COSPE spokesperson Anna Meli said: "even though David was young, he was an experienced aid worker and he had previously had an experience with us in Angola".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati