Mattarella visits Notre-Dame

Rome, May 2 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella paid a visit to Notre-Dame in Paris on Thursday after the cathedral was devastated by fire last month. "I am here to show the friendship between Italy and France," said Mattarella as he visited the site with French Culture Minister Franck Riester. The head of State added that Paris's firefighters "deserve the recognition of Europe" for the way they combatted the blaze. Mattarella is in France for events celebrating the 500th anniversary of the death of Leonardo da Vinci.