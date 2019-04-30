Venezuela: 'peaceful transition' - PM sources
Rome
30 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 30 - The Italian government hopes for a peaceful political transition via free elections in Venezuela, premier's office sources said Tuesday. Premier Giuseppe Conte, they said, is following developments there closely. The Italian government hopes for a peaceful political transition and a democratic evolution of the country via free elections according to the will widely manifested by the Venezuelan people, the sources said. The government is also particularly close to the large community of Italian origin present in Venezuela, they said.
