Cutting inequality in everyone's interests -Mattarella

Rome, April 30 - Reducing inequality is in everyone's interests, President Sergio Mattarella said Tuesday. Speaking on the 50th anniversary of the introduction of social pensions, Mattarella said "the duty of social solidarity remains one of the foundations of a democratic system and a community oriented towards inclusive and sustainable development". He said that "reducing inequalities and imbalances, and preventing social marginalisation, is in the interests of the whole community, it improves the quality of life and co-existence, and increases the very potential of economic and civil growth". photo: Mattarella