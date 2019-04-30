Casamonicas, Spadas are mafia clans says top court

Rome, April 30 - Rome's Spada and Casamonica crime families are "interchangeable mafia clans", the supreme Court of Cassation said Tuesday. Upholding a string of January arrests, the top appeals court said "there is a strong family bond, interchangeable in their roles and united by the common goal of committing various crimes". It said the two mafia gangs were active in several crime sectors including protection rackets and extortion.