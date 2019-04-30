Close to Guaidò, dictator out - Salvini

Rome, April 30 - Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said Tuesday he was "close" to Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidò and the "dictator" President Nicolas Maduro must go. "I am close to the Venezuelan people, the national assembly and its president Guaidò", he said. "For the good of the Venezuelan people and the very many Italians who have been suffering for years because of one of the last Communist regimes on the face of the earth, we hope for a peaceful and non-violent solution to the crisis that may lead to free elections and the exit of the dictator Maduro who is starving, jailing and torturing his people".