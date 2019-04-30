Martedì 30 Aprile 2019 | 20:18

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Venezuela: 'peaceful transition' - PM sources

Venezuela: 'peaceful transition' - PM sources

 
Rome
Casamonicas, Spadas are mafia clans says top court

Casamonicas, Spadas are mafia clans says top court

 
Rome
Close to Guaidò, dictator out - Salvini

Close to Guaidò, dictator out - Salvini

 
Rome
Close to Guaidò, dictator out - Salvini

Close to Guaidò, dictator out - Salvini

 
Milan
Berlusconi in hospital for renal cholic

Berlusconi in hospital for renal cholic

 
Tunis
For me and League govt goes on - Salvini

For me and League govt goes on - Salvini

 
Rome
House OKs Regeni commission of inquiry

House OKs Regeni commission of inquiry

 
Caltanissetta
Carabiniere to become nun

Carabiniere to become nun

 
Tunis
Flat tax OK but no VAT hike Di Maio tells Salvini

Flat tax OK but no VAT hike Di Maio tells Salvini

 
Milan
Berlusconi in hospital for renal cholic

Berlusconi in hospital for renal cholic

 
Tunis
Conte, Di Maio, Salvini lunch in Tunis

Conte, Di Maio, Salvini lunch in Tunis

 

Il Biancorosso

LA FESTA SUGLI SPALTI
Al primo C...olpo il leit motive il San Nicola si accende

Al primo C...olpo il leit motiv
e il San Nicola si accende

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaPolitica
Caiata, dal M5S al gruppo misto ora passa con Fdi

Caiata, dal M5S al gruppo misto ora passa con Fdi

 
BariLa classifica
È barese uno dei migliori 30 imprenditori «under 30» scelto da Forbes

È barese uno dei migliori 30 imprenditori «under 30» scelto da Forbes

 
MateraGli appuntamenti
Da Genova al Pollino, che Stato è

Primo maggio in Basilicata: tra trekking e abbuffate negli agriturismi

 
FoggiaNella baraccopoli
Foggia, Cgil annuncia: «Apre Camera del lavoro a Borgo Mezzanone»

Foggia, Cgil annuncia: «Apriremo Camera del lavoro a Borgo Mezzanone»

 
LecceDisinnescata
Maglie, bomba inesplosa sotto albero: forse collegata a omicidio davanti fast-food

Maglie, bomba inesplosa sotto albero: forse collegata a omicidio davanti fast-food

 
BrindisiAl Porto
Brindisi, contrabbando di benzina dalla Grecia: sequestrate 47 tonnellate

Brindisi, contrabbando di benzina dalla Grecia: sequestrate 47 tonnellate

 
TarantoL'evento
Primo Maggio Taranto: in collegamento con il concertone anche Ilaria Cucchi e Mimmo Lucano

Uno Maggio Taranto: in collegamento con il concertone anche Ilaria Cucchi e Mimmo Lucano

 
BatPolitica
Andria: scioglimento consiglio comunale, nominato commissario

Andria: scioglimento consiglio comunale, nominato commissario

 
Bari, paura sul bus: l'autista non si ferma, panico a bordo

Bari, paura sul bus: l'autista non si ferma, panico a bordo

Cadavere sui binari a Mola di Bari: traffico ferroviario sospeso per 2 ore

Cadavere sui binari a Mola di Bari: traffico ferroviario sospeso per 2 ore

Violentata per 9 anni dal papà e dal nonno: orrore nel Potentino

Violentata per 9 anni dal papà e dal nonno: orrore nel Potentino

Juve contro tutti: a Ciao Darwin anche un tifoso del Bari

Juve contro tutti: a Ciao Darwin anche un tifoso del Bari

Bari, figlio del boss arriva in chiesa per la Prima Comunione su una Ferrari rossa: polemiche

Bari, figlio del boss arriva in chiesa per la Prima Comunione su una Ferrari rossa: polemiche

La programmazione dei film a Taranto e provincia del giorno 23/09/2017

Rome

Close to Guaidò, dictator out - Salvini

Peaceful solution to lead to free elections

Close to Guaidò, dictator out - Salvini

Rome, April 30 - Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said Tuesday he was "close" to Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidò and the "dictator" President Nicolas Maduro must go. "I am close to the Venezuelan people, the national assembly and its president Guaidò", he said. "For the good of the Venezuelan people and the very many Italians who have been suffering for years because of one of the last Communist regimes on the face of the earth, we hope for a peaceful and non-violent solution to the crisis that may lead to free elections and the exit of the dictator Maduro who is starving, jailing and torturing his people".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati