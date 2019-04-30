Berlusconi in hospital for renal cholic

Milan, April 30 - Three-time former premier, media mogul and centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party leader Silvio Berlusconi was admitted to hospital for a renal cholic Tuesday, sources said. Berlusconi was forced to skip a presentation of FI European election candidates Tuesday. The cholic was acute, sources at Milan's San Raffaele Hospital said. But Berlusconi assured FI Vice President Antonio Tajani, the European Parliament president, that he will be leading the party in the May 26 EP elections.