For me and League govt goes on - Salvini

Tunis, Apèril 30 - Deputy Premier and League leader Matteo Salvini told ANSA Tuesday "as far as I and the League are concerned, the government will go on". Speaking at Tunis's Bardo Museum, the interior minister said "we have four years ahead of us to work, make all the reforms that Italians are expecting". Salvini said he and fellow deputy premier and 5-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio, at lunch with Premier Giuseppe Conte in Tunis, "did not face the issues of daily polemics which we leave to the papers", referring to a League undersecretary, Armando Siri, who Conte must say will resign or not in a corruption probe. Salvini said "I'm happy about what we have done, but especially about what we are going to do".