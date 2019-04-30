Flat tax OK but no VAT hike Di Maio tells Salvini

Tunis, April 30 - Deputy Premier and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said on Deputy Premier and League leader Matteo Salvini's demand for a flat tax Tuesday "it's ok by me, but I don't want to hike VAT". "These are plans we are bringing forward and we will bring forward," he said. "But let it be clear that we will do nothing if we increase VAT". "Eeverything else is in the (government) contract and must be done".