Carabiniere to become nun

Caltanissetta, April 30 - A 26-year-old Carabiniere is set to swap her police uniform for a nun's robes after hearing a call during a trip to the Marian shrine at Medjugorje in Bosnia-Herzegovina. Ilena Siciliani is set to join the missionaries of Divine Revelation. An athlete, marathon runner and motorbike fan, she will become a nun in three years' time. "It's her choice, and we respect it," said her mother.