Conte, Di Maio, Salvini lunch in Tunis

Tunis, April 30 - Premier Giuseppe Conte and his deputies Luigi Di Maio and Matteo Salvini had lunch in Tunis on Tuesday. The trio had lunch in a restaurant a stone's throw from the Tunisian government building after a press conference held by the Italian and Tunisian premiers. Conte and Di Maio will now attend an Italo-Tunisian business forum while Salvini will pay homage to the victims of the terror attack at the Bardo Museum.