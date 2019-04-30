House OKs Regeni commission of inquiry

Rome, April 30 - The Lower House on Tuesday approved the setting up of a House commission of inquiry into the torture and murder of Italian research student Giulio Regeni in Cairo in early 2016. The commission was approved by 379 votes with 54 abstentions from Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party after one of its amendments was voted down. Regeni, a 28-year-old Cambridge doctoral student researching Cairo street sellers unions, disappeared on the Cairo metro on February 25, 2016, the highly policed fifth anniversary of the uprising that ousted former strongman Hosni Mubarak. His mutilated body was found in a ditch on the highway to Alexandria on February 3. His parents said they could only recognise him "from the tip of his nose". Egypt has put out several explanations for his death including a car accident, a gay lovers' tiff turned ugly and a kidnapping for ransom in which the alleged gang, criminals but presumably innocent of the Regeni murder, were later wiped out. Italy recently placed several members of the Egyptian security apparatus under investigation in the case - after which bilateral cooperation ground to a halt. Regeni's parents appealed to Egyptian President Mohamed Fattah el-Sisi to help find the truth about their son's death last week.