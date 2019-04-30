Libya: Salvini-Maitig phone call, 'stop Haftar'

Cairo, April 30 - Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini on Tuesday phoned Libyan Deputy Premier Ahmed Maitig and agree don the need to stop eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar's offensive against the UN-backed government in Tripoli, the Libyan government Facebook page said. It said Salvini reiterated Italy's backing for a peaceful solution and for the legitimate government "to avoid deaths and new migrants departures". It said "the deputy premier stated the need to stop the aggression against Tripoli, as well as the fact that one cannot remain silent on the bombing of civilians". Premier Giuseppe Conte said Friday Italy was not picking sides between Haftar and the government.