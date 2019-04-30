Liguria to stop funding hotels that hosted migrants

Genoa, April 30 - Liguria is to stop funding hotels that hosted migrants over the past three years, according to a League bill approved by the regional council in Genoa Tuesday. The bill, backed by the centre right and opposed by the centre left, the 5-Star Movement and leftwing parties, excludes hotels and hostels that hosted migrants under the SPRAR system from getting funding for tourist revamps. The bill was approved by 16 votes to 11. League leader Matteo Salvini has led a migrant crackdown that allegedly strips migrants of basic rights.