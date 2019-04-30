CasaPound militants rape scenes 'horrific' - judge

Rome, April 30 - A preliminary investigations judge (GIP) said Tuesday that videos of the gang rape of a 36-year-old woman near Viterbo that were filmed by the alleged aggressors, two members of the far-right CasaPound party, featured "horrific scenes". The judge said the videos suggested Francesco Chiricozzi, a local councillor for CasaPound in the town of Vallerano, and fellow activist Riccardo Lecci had "repeatedly abused" the victim. She added that the had acted in a "sneering and scornful" way during the attack. One of the videos lasts around seven minutes and starts with the woman on the ground. The alleged rapists kept on raping her even though she was only semi-conscious, prosecutors said. The alleged attack took place in a private club on April 12 after the men had got the victim drunk.