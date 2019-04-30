Deep concern for Libya says Conte

Tunis, April 30 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Tuesday voiced "profound concern" at the "open military conflict" in Libya. Speaking alongside Tunisian Premier Youssef Chahed, Conte said Italy was looking to Libya and the "open military conflict with profound concern". Conte reiterated that "there is no room for a military solution: a political process is needed in Libya". Libya is racked by clashes between the UN-backed government and eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar who has launched an offensive against Tripoli. Conte told a press conference in Beijing Friday that Italy is with neither Haftar nor Libyan Premier Fayex al-Sarraj in the Libya crisis. He said Haftar's aim of reuniting Libyan territory might have "an inspiring logic and a plausibility but our position is proving to be far-sighted". "I am not supporting any individual Libyan actor," said Conte. "We believe that a military solution is absolutely not trustworthy," Conte said. He said the Italian position was "in favour of the Libyan people, not Haftar or Sarraj. "It is in favour of the Libyan people which has been suffering for too long. Conte called on the leaders of the EU and the US to help reach a political solution.