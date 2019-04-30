Growth returns, hope it will be sustained - Conte

Rome, April 30 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday "Italy is growing again, the ISTAT GDP data is a great comfort to us on the budget and the measures we have adopted, taking into account the difficult international context and with the latest measures not in force yet. "We hope that in the second quarter the economy can grow in a sustained way". The Italian economy returned to growth in the first quarter after a technical recession, with GDP rising 0.2%. Conte added that it was not time to speak of tax reform. He also called for a bigger crackdown on tax evasion and avoidance.