Show patience on Siri urges Conte

Tunis, April 30 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Tuesday urged journalists to "show patience" on League Transport Undersecretary Armando Siri whom the 5-Star Movement (M5S) want him to axe after he was placed under investigation for corruption. League leader Matteo Salvini has defended Siri to the hilt while M5S leader Luigi Di Maio has said he must go. The decision has devolved onto Conte, who has said he will take a decision after hearing learning the exact charges against Siri. Conte had his hotly awaited face-to-face meeting late on Monday with Transport and Infrastructure Siri. The case has caused considerable tension within the coalition government and Conte has said he will decide what to do. Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Salvini is standing by Siri, a member of his League party. But the other coalition partner, the anti-graft M5S, is continuing to press hard for Siri to step down while he proves his innocence. Siri denies any wrongdoing in a case about an amendment for wind energy that did not get approved. He is being probed over an alleged 30,000 euro bribe from Sicilian wind farm king Vito Nicastri, who has been linked to Cosa Nostra's No.1 fugitive Matteo Messina Denaro. Siri says he never met Nicastri, or the alleged middleman, League linked businessman Paolo Arata, a former MP for Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party. Siri is also under pressure due to a previous plea-bargain for fraudulent bankruptcy. Conte told journalists in Tunisia Tuesday: "every day you ask me about Siri, while I have announced with transparency the principles I will use in the process. "I ask you to show patience until the end of the course. "A decision will be taken and and it will be communicated to all...I will not be tugged one way or another".