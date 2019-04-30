Vatican daily names new woman's section chief

Vatican City, April 30 - The Vatican daily named a new woman's section chief Tuesday after the last one and her 10-woman staff quit in March complaining of interference from the new editor. L'Osservatore Romano's monthly women's supplement, Women Church World, will now be led by Rita Pinci after Lucetta Scaraffia's resignation and appeal to Pope Francis against male domination. Pinci, who started her journalistic career on Rome daily Il Messaggero 20 years ago, comes from the Italian bishops TV station TV2000. She was also deputy editor of the magazines Panorama and Chi. The supplement will have a new editorial committee too, L'Osservatore said. L'Osservatore also said it was moving its offices from inside the Vatican to Palazzo Pio, opposite Castel Sant'Angelo, in an ongoing reorganisation of the Vatican's media services.