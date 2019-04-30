Parents arrested for beating, failing to feed kids

Caserta, April 30 - The parents of two small girls have been arrested for allegedly beating the children and leaving them for long spells without food or attention, sources said Tuesday. The victims are a six-month-old baby and her three-year-old sister. The family lived in poverty in the town of Bellona, in the southern province of Caserta. The parents, aged 32 and 35, have been taken to jail. The baby had injuries in her limbs that appear to be the result of shaking baby syndrome. Investigators opened a probe in January after the baby ended up in hospital with broken bones and doctors reported the injuries. The older girl also told her nursery school teacher about the mistreatment and the teacher reported it to the police.