NeoFascist commemoration 'Fascist demo' - prosecutor

Milan, April 30 - A commemoration Monday of the anniversary of the death of a neo-Fascist militant killed in Milan on April 29 1975 was a Fascist demonstration, prosecutors said in opening a probe Tuesday. Some 1,000 far rightists made Roman salutes and shouted the Fascist slogan 'present and correct' at the ceremony in front of a mural commemorating Sergio Ramelli. Prosecutors opened a probe into holding an illegal Fascist demonstration and an unauthorized march. Militants clashed with police during the event and one militant had to be revived after falling ill.