9 mafiosi convicted of killing woman, 84, by accident

Bari, April 30 - Nine Puglia mafiosi were convicted Tuesday of four ambushes in Bitonto in December 2017 including one in which an 84-year-old woman bystander was killed by accident. The ambushes, on December 30, 2017, were part of a turf war between the Conte and Cipriano clans, a judge said. The woman, Anna Rosa Tarantino, happened to be in the hitmen's line of fire. The judge handed down prison terms ranging from three to 20 years. The Puglia mafia, the Sacra Corona Unita (United Sacred Crown, SCU) is the smallest of Italy's four mafias. It has dwindled to a fraction of its former strength thanks to waves of police action. But, unlike the other mafias, it has not stopped killing to claim turf and retain power. The other three mafias are 'Ndrangheta from Calabria, Cosa Nostra from Sicily and the Camorra from Naples.