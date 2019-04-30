Man rapes for revenge, sends pix to friends

Caserta, April 30 - A construction boss near Naples allegedly revenge-raped his former partner after she left him and sent nude photos of her to his friends, police said after arresting the man Tuesday. The builder from Afragola was taken into custody on suspicion of stalking and sexual violence. Police said he had started persecuting her and sexually abusing her after she left him. Prosecutors from Santa Maria Capua Vetere issued the arrest warrant. The rape is the latest in a string that has spurred Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, leader of the nationalist League party, to call for the chemical castration of rapists. On Tuesday Salvini said the League would start collecting signatures at the weekend for a petition in support of the move.