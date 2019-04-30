Martedì 30 Aprile 2019 | 15:17

Vatican City
Vatican daily names new woman's section chief

Rome
Salvini announces petition for chemical-castration law

Rome
Spadas among 11 arrested near Rome

Rome
Cutting inequality in everyone's interests -Mattarella

Milan
NeoFascist commemoration 'Fascist demo' - prosecutor

Caserta
Man rapes for revenge, sends pix to friends

Caserta
Parents arrested for beating, failing to feed kids

Bari
9 mafiosi convicted of killing woman, 84, by accident

Catania
26 Mafia arrests near Catania

Tunis
Conte and deputies in Tunisia to reinforce ties

Rome
F1: Preliminary agreement to keep Italian GP at Monza

LA FESTA SUGLI SPALTI
Al primo C...olpo il leit motive il San Nicola si accende

FoggiaNella baraccopoli
Foggia, Cgil annuncia: «Apre Camera del lavoro a Borgo Mezzanone»

LecceDisinnescata
Maglie, bomba inesplosa sotto albero: forse collegata a omicidio davanti fast-food

BrindisiAl Porto
Brindisi, contrabbando di benzina dalla Grecia: sequestrate 47 tonnellate

TarantoL'evento
Primo Maggio Taranto: in collegamento con il concertone anche Ilaria Cucchi e Mimmo Lucano

BariIl programma
Al Bif&st la rassegna su cinema, diritto e tortura: la lezione di Spataro

PotenzaA potenza
Getta 2 micini nel cassonetto: scoperto e denunciato

MateraMigranti
Policoro, barca con 55 pakistani approda sulla costa

BatPolitica
Andria: scioglimento consiglio comunale, nominato commissario

Bari, paura sul bus: l'autista non si ferma, panico a bordo

Cadavere sui binari a Mola di Bari: traffico ferroviario sospeso per 2 ore

Violentata per 9 anni dal papà e dal nonno: orrore nel Potentino

Juve contro tutti: a Ciao Darwin anche un tifoso del Bari

Bari, figlio del boss arriva in chiesa per la Prima Comunione su una Ferrari rossa: polemiche

Catania

26 Mafia arrests near Catania

Various murders inc DC councillor in 1991

Catania, April 30 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested 26 people accused of belonging to the Sicilian mafia, Cosa Nostra, in and around Catania. The Tuppi clan is accused of various murders including the 1991 killing of Christian Democrat (DC) city councillor at Misterbianco Paolo Arena. Also involved in the turf war was Orazio Pino, a former boss turned informant killed last week in the northern city of Chiavari.

