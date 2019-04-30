26 Mafia arrests near Catania

Vatican daily names new woman's section chief
30 Aprile 2019
Catania, April 30 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested 26 people accused of belonging to the Sicilian mafia, Cosa Nostra, in and around Catania. The Tuppi clan is accused of various murders including the 1991 killing of Christian Democrat (DC) city councillor at Misterbianco Paolo Arena. Also involved in the turf war was Orazio Pino, a former boss turned informant killed last week in the northern city of Chiavari.
