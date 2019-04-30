Conte and deputies in Tunisia to reinforce ties

Tunis, April 30 - Premier Giuseppe Conte and top members of his government are in Tunis on Tuesday to take part in a summit aimed at consolidating the already strong economic relations between Italy and Tunisia and boosting cooperation on security and combatting human trafficking. Deputy Premiers Luigi Di Maio and Matteo Salvini and Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi are also taking part in the encounter. The two countries are both deeply concerned about the chaos in conflict-hit Libya and the possible effects on migrant flows.