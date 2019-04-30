F1: Preliminary agreement to keep Italian GP at Monza

Rome, April 30 - A preliminary agreement has been reached to keep the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at Monza for the next five years, sources said Tuesday. The Automobile Club d'Italia (ACI) and Liberty Media, which owns the F1, have reached a broad agreement on the economic aspects of the contract for the race between 2020 and 2024, the sources said. So ACI's general council has given President Angelo Sticchi Damiani to negotiate the technical and commercial details of the partnership, according to the sources.