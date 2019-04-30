Italy out of recession with 0.2% GDP rise in Q1

Rome, April 30 - The Italian economy has pulled out of the recession it slipped into in the second half of 2018 thanks to a 0.2% rise on GDP in the first quarter of 2019 with respect to the previous three months, according to a seasonally adjusted flash estimate released by ISTAT on Tuesday. The Italian economy registered two consecutive quarters of negative growth at the end of 2018, with GDP down 0.1% in both trimesters. The national statistics agency said that Italy's GDP was up 0.1% in the first quarter compared to the same period last year. ISTAT said that a "moderate recovery" was registered at the start of 2019 which "interrupted the weak fall in activity registered in the previous quarters".