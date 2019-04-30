Conte had face-to-face meeting with Siri

Rome, April 30 - Premier Giuseppe Conte had a hotly awaited face-to-face meeting late on Monday with Transport and Infrastructure Undersecretary Armano Siri, who is under investigation in a corruption probe, sources said on Tuesday. The case has caused considerable tension within the coalition government and Conte has said he will decide what to do. Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini is standing by Siri, a member of his League party. But the other coalition partner, the anti-graft 5-Star Movement (M5S), is continuing to press hard for Siri to step down while he proves his innocence. Siri denies any wrongdoing in a case about an amendment for wind energy that did not get approved. He is being probed over an alleged 30,000 euro bribe from Sicilian wind farm king Vito Nicastri, who has been linked to Cosa Nostra's No.1 fugitive Matteo Messina Denaro. Siri says he never met Nicastri, or the alleged middleman, League linked businessman Paolo Arata, a former MP for Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party. Siri is also under pressure due to a previous plea-bargain for fraudulent bankruptcy.