Inflation up to 1.1% in April - ISTAT

Rome, April 30 - Italy's annual inflation rate rose to 1.1% this month, compared to 1% in March, according to a flash estimate released by ISTAT on Tuesday. The national statistics agency said that its consumer price index was up 0.2% in month-on-month terms. It said the driving force of the rise was an increase in transport prices linked to an especially long Easter break, which this year came close to two other Italian national holidays. ISTAT added, however, that its trolley index of everyday goods such as food and household items rose just 0.3% in April, compared to 1.1% in March.