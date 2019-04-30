Unemployment down to 10.2% in March - ISTAT

Rome, April 30 - Italy's unemployment rate dropped to 10.2% in March, down 0.4 of a percentage point on February, ISTAT said on Tuesday. This is the lowest level since August 2018, when it was 10.1%. The national statistics agency added that the jobless rate was down 0.8 of a point with respect to March 2018. It said that the unemployment rate for 15-to-24-year-olds who are active on the labour market had fallen 30.2%, the lowest level since October 2011, thanks to a drop of 1.6 points on the previous month and of 2.5 points on March 2018. ISTAT said that 23.291 million people were in employment in March, up 60,000 on February and close to the high of 23.326 million reached in May 2018. It said the employment rate was 58.9%, the highest since April 2008. Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said the figures "show the solidity and resilience of the Italian economy".