Soccer: Atalanta move into Champions League zone

Rome, April 30 - Surprise package Atalanta climbed into the Champions League qualification zone on Monday with a 2-0 win over Udinese that lifted them to fourth place in Serie A. A Marten de Roon penalty and a goal by Mario Pasalic in the closing stages put the Bergamo side on 59 points with four games to go, one point more than fifth-placed AS Roma. Atalanta are also in the final of the Italian Cup after knocking out Fiorentina in the semi last week.