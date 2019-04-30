Eight youths held for torturing 65-year-old to death

Rome, April 30 - Eight young people, including six minors, were detained by police on Tuesday for allegedly torturing to death a 65-year-old man in Manduria, in the southern province of Taranto. Antonio Cosimo Stano died of his injuries after 18 days in hospital and two operations following a series of alleged beatings and acts of bullying by the gang, both in the street and in the victim's home. Videos of the violence that members of the gang allegedly shared on Whatsapp is among the evidence that has been gathered by investigators, sources said. The victim is said to have suffered psychological problems and was unable to defend himself. The case caused has widespread shock in Italy. The suspects are accused of crimes including torture, criminal damage, abduction and trespassing.