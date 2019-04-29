Woman dies after trying to sail under bridge

Man arrested for hitting partner in street
Venice
29 Aprile 2019
Venice, April 29 - A woman died on Monday after her boat got stuck under a bridge on the Sile river in Jesolo, near Venice. According to first responders and police, after realizing that there wasn't enough space for her boat to sail under the bridge, the woman tried to stop it by placing her hands on the bridge and was crushed to death.
