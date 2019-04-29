Nude Mona Lisa cd be by Leonardo

Vinci, April 29 - The so-called Nude Mona Lisa in Vinci's Museo Ideale museum could have been painted by Leonardo or one of his followers, according to recent infrared tests by an Italian engineer. Engineer Maurizio Seracini, famed for his hi-tech examinations of works of art, said "our tests point to the same matrix as the well-known cartoon in the museum in Chantilly, France".