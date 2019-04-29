Lunedì 29 Aprile 2019 | 19:04

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Ragusa
Cop kills wife, self

Cop kills wife, self

 
Viareggio
Man kills dad, calls police

Man kills dad, calls police

 
Rome
Man who shot teen burglar gets round-the-clock protection

Man who shot teen burglar gets round-the-clock protection

 
Rome
RAI local TV coverage of Mussolini event slammed

RAI local TV coverage of Mussolini event slammed

 
Viareggio
Man kills dad, calls police

Man kills dad, calls police

 
Rome
Anti-trust fines Vodafone, Wind, Fastweb 2.2 mn

Anti-trust fines Vodafone, Wind, Fastweb 2.2 mn

 
Vatican City
Pope prays for Italy's tough moment, EU unity

Pope prays for Italy's tough moment, EU unity

 
Turin
Asbestos hills on TAV line - Costa

Asbestos hills on TAV line - Costa

 
Rome
May Day weather to be unsettled

May Day weather to be unsettled

 
Rome
Many foreign doctors underpaid in Italy - association

Many foreign doctors underpaid in Italy - association

 
Rome
CasaPound militants arrested for alleged gang rape

CasaPound militants arrested for alleged gang rape

 

Il Biancorosso

LA FESTA SUGLI SPALTI
Al primo C...olpo il leit motive il San Nicola si accende

Al primo C...olpo il leit motiv
e il San Nicola si accende

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaA Potenza
Petrolio lucano, al via gli interrogatori di garanzia a componenti Ctr

Petrolio lucano, al via gli interrogatori di garanzia a componenti Ctr

 
BariUna classe di studenti
Conversano, si vaccinano per tutelare la compagna di classe, Emiliano: «grazie»

Conversano, si vaccinano per tutelare la compagna di classe, Emiliano: «grazie»

 
FoggiaFermato dalla stradale
Autista bus gita scolastica leggermente brillo nel Foggiano: sostituito

Autista bus gita scolastica leggermente brillo nel Foggiano: sostituito

 
MateraMigranti
Policoro, barca con 55 pakistani approda sulla costa

Policoro, barca con 55 pakistani approda sulla costa

 
TarantoL'episodio ieri sera
Taranto, botte alla compagna per strada, arrestato

Taranto, botte alla compagna per strada, arrestato

 
BatPolitica
Andria: scioglimento consiglio comunale, nominato commissario

Andria: scioglimento consiglio comunale, nominato commissario

 
Brindisi30enne foggiano
Brindisi, evade durante gita premio al santuario di San Pio

Brindisi, evade durante gita premio al santuario di San Pio

 
LecceLa curiosità
Tanti salentini candidati nel Maceratese: «Prefetto controlli»

Tanti salentini candidati nel Maceratese: «Prefetto controlli»

 
Bari, paura sul bus: l'autista non si ferma, panico a bordo

Bari, paura sul bus: l'autista non si ferma, panico a bordo

Violentata per 9 anni dal papà e dal nonno: orrore nel Potentino

Violentata per 9 anni dal papà e dal nonno: orrore nel Potentino

Cadavere sui binari a Mola di Bari: traffico ferroviario sospeso per 2 ore

Cadavere sui binari a Mola di Bari: traffico ferroviario sospeso per 2 ore

Juve contro tutti: a Ciao Darwin anche un tifoso del Bari

Juve contro tutti: a Ciao Darwin anche un tifoso del Bari

Bari - Rotonda: la diretta della partita

Il Bari batte il Rotonda 2-1 e festeggia il passaggio in Lega Pro LE FOTO

Rome

Man who shot teen burglar gets round-the-clock protection

16-year-old injured during robbery

Man who shot teen burglar gets round-the-clock protection

Rome, April 29 - A 29-year-old man has been given round-the-clock police protection after shooting a 16-year-old who was allegedly trying to burgle his home in Monterotondo, near Rome, on Friday. "I'm afraid of retaliation," said Andrea Pulone, who called the police after using his firearm. The boy is said to have been one of a gang of three people armed with iron bars who attempted the robbery. After the shooting he was dropped off at a hospital in Rome, where he is being treated for his injuries. Investigators are working to track down the other members of the gang. The case has been linked to the government's new law boosting the scope for legitimate self defence although experts have said this is not yet in force. A prosecutor said the man appeared to have been guilty of "culpable excess in legitimate self-defence".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati