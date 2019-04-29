Man who shot teen burglar gets round-the-clock protection

Rome, April 29 - A 29-year-old man has been given round-the-clock police protection after shooting a 16-year-old who was allegedly trying to burgle his home in Monterotondo, near Rome, on Friday. "I'm afraid of retaliation," said Andrea Pulone, who called the police after using his firearm. The boy is said to have been one of a gang of three people armed with iron bars who attempted the robbery. After the shooting he was dropped off at a hospital in Rome, where he is being treated for his injuries. Investigators are working to track down the other members of the gang. The case has been linked to the government's new law boosting the scope for legitimate self defence although experts have said this is not yet in force. A prosecutor said the man appeared to have been guilty of "culpable excess in legitimate self-defence".