Man kills dad, calls police

Viareggio, April 29 - A 46-year-old Italian man punched his 79-year-old father in the face and then smothered him to death with a pillow before calling the police at Viareggio on the Tuscan coast on Monday, police said. The man was arrested after confessing, police said. The man said he had killed his father after a row between the two. The man was named as Stefano Castellari. He had been living with his parents including father Roberto for some time and his mother has been ill for some time, police said. The family, with eight children, is well known in the parish and the mother used to teach catechism.