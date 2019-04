RAI local TV coverage of Mussolini event slammed

Rome, April 29 - RAI State broadcaster's local Emilia Romagna division's TV coverage of the anniversary of Benito Mussolini's death at his former home at Predappio has been criticised for allegedly celebrating Fascism. RAI CEO Fabrizio Salini voiced "deep irritation" at the tone of the coverage and demaned an explanation from the local news station chief Alessandro Casarini. Casarini had already disassociated himself from the coverage while the Emilia Romagna internal RAI union had called it "inadmissible". The centre-left opposition Democratic Party (PD) called the coverage "apology of Fascism", a crime in Italy. photo: Salini