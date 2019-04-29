Man kills dad, calls police

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Viareggio
Viareggio, April 29 - A 46-year-old Italian man punched his 79-year-old father in the face and then smothered him to death with a pillow before calling the police at Viareggio on the Tuscan coast on Monday, police said. The man was arrested after confessing, police said. The man said he had killed his father after a row between the two.
