Anti-trust fines Vodafone, Wind, Fastweb 2.2 mn
Rome
29 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 29 - Italy's anti-trust authority on Monday fined Vodafone, Wind and Fastweb a total of 2.2 million euros for discriminating against users with a foreign account. Vodafone and Wind were each fined 800,000 euros while Fastweb was fined 600,000 euros. The authority accepted the commitments made by TIM and decided to wind up a probe against TIM without issuing any sanction. photo: Antitrust chief Giovanni Pitruzzella
