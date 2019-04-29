Pope prays for Italy's tough moment, EU unity

Vatican City, April 29 - Pope Francis on Monday said he was praying on the feast of Italy's and Europe's patron saint Catherine of Siena for Italy's "difficult moment" and for European unity. "Today is the feast of Saint Catherine of Siena, the patron of Italy and Europe," he said. "She worked so hard for the unity of the Church, prayed so hard, worked so hard. Let's pray to her for the Church, that she will help the unity of the Church, that she will help Italy at this difficult moment and that she will help the unity of Europe". Francis spoke at the beginning of Mass at Casa Santa Marta.